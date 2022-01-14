OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Indonesia says 6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Java island
Listen to this article

A powerful 6.7 magnitude quake struck southwest of Indonesia's Java island on Friday afternoon, the country’s meteorology agency (BMGK) said.

The quake off Banten Province did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the agency said.

It was felt strongly in the Indonesian capital Jakarta prompting people to flee from buildings, according to Reuters witnesses. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout