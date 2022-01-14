Indonesia says 6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Java island

Indonesia says 6.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Java island1 min read . 03:10 PM IST
- The quake off Banten Province did not have the potential to cause a tsunami
A powerful 6.7 magnitude quake struck southwest of Indonesia's Java island on Friday afternoon, the country’s meteorology agency (BMGK) said.
The quake off Banten Province did not have the potential to cause a tsunami, the agency said.
It was felt strongly in the Indonesian capital Jakarta prompting people to flee from buildings, according to Reuters witnesses.
