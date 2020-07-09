Home >News >world >Indonesia Sees Record Virus Cases After Military Academy Cluster
Security guards wearing face masks (AP)
Security guards wearing face masks (AP)

Indonesia Sees Record Virus Cases After Military Academy Cluster

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 03:42 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Indonesia witnesses severe spike of COVID-19 cases post the spread of infection in its military academy
  • Around 2,600 cases were recorded in 24 hours, now tally stand at over 70,000 cases

Indonesia reported a record jump in daily coronavirus infections on Thursday after outbreaks in a military academy compound in West Java and an industrial area.

There were 2,657 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 70,736, according to the health ministry data, while 58 people have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 3,414. Indonesia has the highest number of cases and fatalities in Southeast Asia.

West Java province reported 962 new cases, ahead of 517 cases reported in East Java, after local authorities found two clusters of infections. Both incidents have been isolated and under control according to Achmad Yurianto, spokesman for the government task force.


Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Representational Image: People wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way during rush hour at a train station in Jakarta, Indonesia, (Via REUTERS)

6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia: USGS

1 min read . 07 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout