Home >News >world >Indonesia Sees Record Virus Cases After Military Academy Cluster
Indonesia Sees Record Virus Cases After Military Academy Cluster

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Indonesia witnesses severe spike of COVID-19 cases post the spread of infection in its military academy
  • Around 2,600 cases were recorded in 24 hours, now tally stand at over 70,000 cases

Indonesia reported a record jump in daily coronavirus infections on Thursday after outbreaks in a military academy compound in West Java and an industrial area.

There were 2,657 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 70,736, according to the health ministry data, while 58 people have succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 3,414. Indonesia has the highest number of cases and fatalities in Southeast Asia.

West Java province reported 962 new cases, ahead of 517 cases reported in East Java, after local authorities found two clusters of infections. Both incidents have been isolated and under control according to Achmad Yurianto, spokesman for the government task force.

