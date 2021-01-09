Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, with over 60 passengers onboard, missing after take-off1 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2021, 04:20 PM IST
- Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta
- The data showed the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series series serving the Jakarta-Pontianak route
Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 with 62 aboard is missing after losing contact with aviation authorities shortly after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday, the country's transport ministry said, reported Bloomberg. The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Saturday afternoon. FlightRadar24 data showed the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series series serving the Jakarta-Pontianak route. Pontianak is a city on the island of Borneo, part of the Indonesian archipelago.
"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati. "It last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT)," the ministry added, according to AFP.
CBI books Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd in over ₹4,736 cr bank fraud1 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Probe ordered, guilty will be punished: Maharashtra CM on Bhandara fire1 min read . 04:38 PM IST
COVID vaccine roll out: Delhi Govt school teachers included in frontline workers1 min read . 04:28 PM IST
Indonesia: Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 with over 50 people missing after taking off1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
The authorities have started search and rescue operations for the missing plane, according to ministry spokesman. Indonesian authorities said they have sent a search vessel from Jakarta to plane’s last known location in the Java Sea. First responders were also deployed to the site to aid potential survivors, local TV reported.
Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.
"Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar24 reported.
"ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia," Flightradar24 said.
The 737 first flew in May 1994, according to Flightradar. It’s a much older model than the 737 Max model that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes, including a Lion Air disaster that killed 189 people in 2018.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.