Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 with 62 aboard is missing after losing contact with aviation authorities shortly after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday, the country's transport ministry said, reported Bloomberg. The plane took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport on Saturday afternoon. FlightRadar24 data showed the plane was a Boeing 737-500 series series serving the Jakarta-Pontianak route. Pontianak is a city on the island of Borneo, part of the Indonesian archipelago.

The authorities have started search and rescue operations for the missing plane, according to ministry spokesman. Indonesian authorities said they have sent a search vessel from Jakarta to plane’s last known location in the Java Sea. First responders were also deployed to the site to aid potential survivors, local TV reported.

Sriwijaya Air said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

"Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta," Flightradar24 reported.

"ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia," Flightradar24 said.

The 737 first flew in May 1994, according to Flightradar. It’s a much older model than the 737 Max model that was grounded for 20 months after two crashes, including a Lion Air disaster that killed 189 people in 2018.