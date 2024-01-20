Indonesia to speak at International Court of Justice on Israel's occupation of Palestine, rights of Palestinian people
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will speak at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 19 about Israel's occupation of Palestine. She is preparing by consulting legal experts. This prep includes a discussion in Jakarta about supporting Palestine's independence through law.