Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will speak at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on February 19 about Israel's occupation of Palestine. She is preparing by consulting legal experts. This prep includes a discussion in Jakarta about supporting Palestine's independence through law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UN General Assembly asked the ICJ for legal advice about Israel's actions in Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem. They made this request on January 17, 2023.

Also Read: South Africa drags Israel to UN court over Gaza, here are top developments Foreign Minister Retno has said that expert advice is necessary to create a detailed legal opinion to show the world Israel's violations of international law. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel's actions, like taking over Palestinian land, building in the West Bank and altering Jerusalem's status, break international law, according to FM Retno. These actions should be halted and held accountable for breaking the law, she believes. Countries should stop supporting Israel whereas the global community, including the UN, should not accept Israel's actions as legal, she added.

Also Read: South Africa's genocide case against Israel: Can ICJ's verdict change the course of Israel-Hamas war? "Indonesia supports the efforts of the UN General Assembly to obtain an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice. International law must be upheld. The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination must be respected. Israel's occupation of Palestine, which has lasted for more than 70 years, will not erase the right of the Palestinian people to independence," said the Foreign Minister.

South Africa’s case against Israel South Africa has taken Israel to the ICJ, accusing it of genocide. It has asked the UN's highest court to stop Israeli military actions in Gaza immediately. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Mint Explainer: Why has South Africa taken Israel to the ICJ? “This is necessary to protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of the Palestinian people," PTI quoted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa as saying.

President Ramaphosa has urged for unrestricted and broader humanitarian access to provide essential aid and services to everyone in Gaza.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!