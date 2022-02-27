Indonesia to allow quarantine-free arrivals in Bali trial

Indonesia will no longer require international passengers in Bali to isolate upon arrival under a trial program that starts in March, with the intention to lift all quarantine requirements by April.

Passengers who are fully vaccinated will still have to take a PCR test when they arrive and stay inside their pre-booked accommodation while waiting for the result, Coordinating Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Panjaitan, who is in charge of the pandemic response in Java and Bali, said in a briefing Sunday. The trial program starts on March 14, but it can be brought forward if the virus numbers improve next week, he said. The goal is to lift all the requirements by April, at the latest.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy is gradually easing restrictions, following some other countries in the region in preparing to live with the coronavirus even as infections continue to spread nationwide. The government is accelerating its vaccination campaign by shortening the gap between the second dose and a booster dose to three months from six.

Daily infections have eased to 34,976 on Sunday, as it added 229 new fatalities. That is much lower compared with over 2,000 deaths recorded in a day last year at the peak of the delta strain outbreak, keeping the national Covid-19 hospitalization rate at around 30%, Panjaitan has said.

The government will conduct another seroprevalence survey to measure the level of antibodies among the population, either due to inoculation or exposure to the virus, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said at the same briefing. The government expects to have the outcome in April, before the start of the Eid holidays, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.