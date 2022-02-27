Indonesia to allow quarantine-free arrivals in Bali trial

Passengers who are fully vaccinated will still have to take a PCR test when they arrive and stay inside their pre-booked accommodation while waiting for the result, Coordinating Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Panjaitan, who is in charge of the pandemic response in Java and Bali, said in a briefing Sunday. The trial program starts on March 14, but it can be brought forward if the virus numbers improve next week, he said. The goal is to lift all the requirements by April, at the latest.