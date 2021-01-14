OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Indonesian health workers receive China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccination
A health worker prepares to give the Covid-19 vaccine to a government official in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia (AP)
A health worker prepares to give the Covid-19 vaccine to a government official in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia (AP)

Indonesian health workers receive China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccination

2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 02:39 PM IST PTI

  • The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 million health workers and 17.4 million public officials in the first stage
  • Indonesia, the worlds fourth most populous country, plans to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people — or just over 180 million people

Indonesia started vaccinating health workers and public servants for Covid-19 on Thursday, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot of Chinas Sinovac Biotech vaccine.

The Health Ministry is planning to vaccinate more than 1.3 million health workers and 17.4 million public officials in the first stage.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. Photo: Bloomberg

India's December palm oil imports jump 4% on duty cut, trade body says

1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 18, 2012 shows Howard Schultz, president and chief executive officer of Starbucks, delivering his speech at the Starbucks Partner Family Forum in Beijing. - China's President Xi Jinping asked former Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz to help promote relations between Washington and Beijing, state media reported on January 14, 2021, in a rare missive to a foreign business figure. (Photo by LIU JIN / AFP)

China's Xi asks former Starbucks chairman to promote US-China trade cooperation

1 min read . 02:45 PM IST
A health worker prepares to give the Covid-19 vaccine to a government official in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia

Indonesian health workers receive China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccination

1 min read . 02:39 PM IST
CPI-based inflation hit an 18-month low of 2.19% in December as food prices continued to slide. Wholesale price inflation too decelerated to an right-month low. Photo: Mint

Wholesale price inflation falls to 1.22% in December

1 min read . 02:29 PM IST

Also Read | Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

Indonesia, the worlds fourth most populous country, plans to vaccinate two-thirds of its population of about 270 million people — or just over 180 million people.

“The pandemic is still going on and health care workers are the front-liners in caring for COVID-19 patients," Deputy Health Minister Dante Saksono said.

The first 25 health workers to get the jab were employees of Jakarta's Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital.

Hospital Director Lies Dina Liastuti said a total of 6,000 will be vaccinated at a rate of 275 a day.

Indonesias Food and Drug Authority green-lighted emergency use authorization of the vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd., after the country's highest Islamic body last week said the shot is fit for consumption by Muslims. Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim nation.

The Health Ministry expects it will take 15 months for Indonesia to complete the vaccination program, through March 2022.

The rollout comes as Indonesia registered the daily record in Covid-19 infections and fatalities on Wednesday, with 11,278 cases and 306 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country has recorded more than 858,000 infections and over 24,900 deaths in total.

Some scientists warn that not enough data has been published about the effectiveness or safety of the Sinovac vaccine — and there is uncertainty over just how protective it is.

It has yet to be tested in tens of thousands of people in the kind of rigorous study considered necessary before being licensed for wide use.

Researchers in Brazil last week had pegged the vaccine as 78 per cent effective at protecting against symptomatic illness — but this week, after a closer look at mild cases, they announced data showing overall, effectiveness is just over 50 per cent.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout