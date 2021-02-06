Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub

Indonesian village turns red as floods hit batik-manufacturing hub1 min read . Updated: 06 Feb 2021, 03:50 PM IST
It is not uncommon for rivers in Pekalongan to turn different colours. Bright green water covered another village north of the city during a flood last month
A surreal, blood-red river inundated the Indonesian village of Jenggot after floods hit a nearby batik factory on Saturday, causing a frenzy on social media.
Thousands of users on Twitter shared photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java being flooded by crimson-coloured water, which some social media users said reminded them of blood.
Garud Special Forces provided security shield to Aero India1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Farmers' protest: 'Raasta Roko' in various parts of Telangana1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
Myanmar military detains Australian, 1st arrest of a foreign national since coup1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
Owner of legendary actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it at govt rate2 min read . 03:59 PM IST
"I am so afraid if this photo gets into the bad hands of hoax spreaders," said a Twitter user Ayah E Arek-Arek. "Fear mongering narratives about signs that it is the end of the world, bloody rain etc".
Pekalongan is a city known for manufacturing batik, a traditional Indonesian method of using wax to resist water-based dyes to depict patterns and drawings, usually on fabric.
It is not uncommon for rivers in Pekalongan to turn different colours. Bright green water covered another village north of the city during a flood last month.
"Sometimes there are purple puddles on the road too," said Twitter user Area Julid, who claimed to be from the area.
The head of Pekalongan disaster relief, Dimas Arga Yudha, confirmed that the photos being circulated were real.
"The red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while," he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.