NEW DELHI: Indonesia's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Ferdy Piay, has died of covid-19 in a hospital in Jakarta.

The Indonesian diplomat had contracted the infection while he was in New Delhi. On 27 April, he was airlifted to Jakarta after his health deteriorated, a person familiar with the development said.

Former Indonesian envoy to India Sidharto Suryodipuro condoled the Piay’s death.

"With sadness but also with profound gratitude of our many memories working together that I bid farewell to a good friend and wonderful colleague, Ferdy Piay, Chargé d'Affaires of @KBRI_NewDelhi. May he now rest in peace. Om Shanti," Surodipuro said in a Twitter post.

In April, a Tanzanian official had become the first foreign diplomat to die of covid-19 pandemic in India. The High Commission of Tanzania had announced that Col. Dr Moses Beatus Mlula, Defence Adviser of Tanzania, died on 28 April at the Base Hospital, Delhi Cantonment. Earlier this month, a local staffer in the New Zealand High Commission had also died of covid-19 infection.

