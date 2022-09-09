Indo-Pacific, defence cooperation in focus at India Japan 2+2 Dialogue

Indo-Pacific, defence cooperation in focus at India Japan 2+2 Dialogue1 min read . 12:28 PM IST
Indo-Japanese partnership now extends across the Quad, multiple ASEAN-linked platforms and the Supply Chain Resilience Initiative, among others.
NEW DELHI: The Indo-Pacific, strategic minerals, air force exercises, and the future of the Indo-Japanese bilateral relationship were on the agenda at India’s 2+2 Dialogue with Japan, which was attended by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and defence minister Rajnath Singh. This was the first 2+2 ministerial meeting after the inaugural dialogue was set up in 2019.
