Industry leaders to participate in UAE-India Healthcare Conference

DUBAI : The importance of countries cooperating in the medical sector and how affordable, world class services could be made available to the common man would be among the topics in focus during the virtual ‘UAE-India Healthcare Conference 2020’ on Monday.

The webinar is being hosted by the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai, in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Invest India.

Policy makers, medical industry leaders and top executives of allied sectors private and public from the two nations will exchange ideas on how best India and the UAE can collaborate to deliver accessible, affordable and world class healthcare to its people, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The pandemic has highlighted the need for deeper engagement between health systems as the world today is more inter-dependent and connected and people travel and work in multiple geographies.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said the close cooperation between the two countries during the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged them to proceed with this event.

"I believe there are multiple learning avenues that exist between both countries to collaborate. Going forward, I can see India and the UAE working closely to shape a more efficient healthcare system," said Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO of National Health Authority of India.

The UAE's Ambassador to India Dr Ahmed Albanna will also address the conference. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the new dimension of 'medical diplomacy' has further bolstered the strategic partnership between the UAE and India, Albanna said.

“The defining principles, which brought the two countries closer than ever before were ‘collective leadership’ and ‘coordinated actions’. It is my firm belief that this multifaceted and time-tested partnership is poised to lead the world by example in the post–Covid era," Dr Albanna said.

Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Humaid Al Qutami, will deliver the Keynote address at the conference, highlighting the long-standing relationship between the two countries in several fields including the health sector.

“The DHA is keen to collaborate with global health institutions to foster knowledge-transfer and provide high-quality care to patients and that this unique webinar will provide an opportunity for the two countries to explore collaboration in key healthcare areas with an aim to further enhance healthcare delivery and efficiency," he said.

Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group & President of FICCI, will also address the meet.

Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai, said, “This Conference is aimed at catalysing partnerships between healthcare organisations of UAE and India, both in the public and private sectors."

