Infants among hundreds in Hong Kong quarantine as outbreak grows

Sophia Chan, Secretary for Food and Health, said in her blog on Sunday that the government is considering further expanding the vaccine priority groups to satisfy demand. Hong Kong began its public vaccination campaign at the end of February, prioritizing people aged 60 and older, health-care staff and other essential workers. Last week, it expanded its priority groups to cover 3.7 million people, about half the population, adding those in high-risk contact positions like teachers, public transportation drivers and restaurant workers.