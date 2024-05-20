Infected Blood Probe Slams UK State Over ‘Chilling’ Cover-Up
An inquiry into the UK’s decades-long contaminated blood scandal found evidence of a “chilling” cover-up by the British establishment, a watershed moment that will finally trigger billions in compensation for the worst treatment disaster in the history of the revered National Health Service.
