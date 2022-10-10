Inflation biggest challenge to global economies in 2022: Kristalina Georgieva

The IMF MD also said countries should devise fiscal strategies that are more targeted that helps the most vulnerable sections in this difficult period. “… we have vulnerable people, we have vulnerable businesses, they need and deserve help. But help is much harder to come after COVID that has exhausted the buffers of many in many countries. So fiscal support has to be really well thought through and very well targeted to help those who really must be helped," Georgieva said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}