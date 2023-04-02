Inflation, chaotic free flour distribution cause stampedes in Pakistan

Inflation, chaotic free flour distribution cause stampedes in Pakistan2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 06:54 AM IST
Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed at the mortuary of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital on Friday as the bodies of those who had been killed in the stampede in a SITE factory were lying over stretchers and the relatives were mourning the deaths.
Multiple stampede incidents have been taking place in crisis-hit Pakistan due to the unorganized distribution of free flour which led to the death of various inflation-hit people, who gathered to collect food during the holy month of Ramadan.
