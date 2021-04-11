Inflation is the only signal that the post-Covid boom will heed

In some ways, the new approach aligns with the school of thought called Modern Monetary Theory. MMT says governments have room to rev up their economies with fiscal spending, and argues that inflation -- rather than deficit or debt levels -- is the metric that budget authorities need to keep their eye on.“One thing the mainstream has caught on to is allowing the economy to run a bit hotter," says Scott Fullwiler, an MMT economist and associate professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. “That’s the thing we’ve been hitting on for decades." Unfortunately, says Fullwiler, economists haven’t devoted enough attention to the question of what a safe maximum speed would be -- and have focused too much on central banks, even though it’s now fiscal policy that is driving recoveries.“The economics profession in general has far and away enough capacity to figure out how hot the economy can run," he says. It would have better answers right now “if economists had been working on fiscal-policy frameworks for stabilizing the economy and keeping inflation low, instead of optimal monetary policy, which is basically irrelevant."