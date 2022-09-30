Inflation numbers at an all time high across world: Let's take a look

"Inflation projection is retained at 6.7 per cent for the current year, with Q2 at 7.1 per cent, Q3 at 6.5 per cent & Q4 at 5.8 per cent with risks evenly balanced. CPI inflation is projected to further reduce to 5 per cent in Q1 of FY 2023-24. Monetary policy must remain alert and nimble," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

