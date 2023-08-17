‘Inflation Reduction Act creates jobs, shifts Production to US’, says President Joe Biden2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 07:31 AM IST
President Biden hails the Inflation Reduction Act on its first anniversary, highlighting its job creation and impact on shifting production to the US. The law has helped Biden rescue his agenda ahead of midterm elections
On the occasion of the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)-a legislative attempt to combat the climate crisis, President Joe Biden hailed the bill, saying the legislation already created 170,000 clean energy jobs and will create some 1.5 million jobs over the next decade.