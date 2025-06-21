Influencer dies after getting ‘milk injection’: Seasoned cosmetic doctor now accused of medical negligence

Cai Yuxin, a popular Taiwanese car show model, has died after receiving a “milk injection”. It’s a nickname for the anaesthetic propofol to treat her long-standing insomnia.

The influencer, in her 30s, had over 32,000 followers on Facebook and was often praised for her beauty. She was often compared to actress Lin Chi-ling, known for Red Cliff (2008).

On May 25, Cai visited the Fairy Clinic in Taipei for sleep therapy. One of her friends advised her to go there. The injection was given by Wu Shaohu, a well-known cosmetic doctor called Taiwan’s “Godfather of Liposuction”, according to the South China Morning Post.

Shockingly, Wu left after the procedure, leaving Cai in the care of an unqualified male assistant.

Reports say the drip rate increased due to a mistake, causing a larger dose to be given quickly. Cai suffered a heart and breathing failure.

Wu rushed back. By then, Cai’s heart had stopped. She was taken to the hospital and kept on life support for 18 days. Her family ended it on June 12.

Authorities are now investigating Wu for negligence and breaking medical rules. In Taiwan, propofol is a controlled drug that must be given only by qualified professionals. Experts say using it without proper care is dangerous and against medical ethics.

“Similar incidents occur every year. It’s truly deplorable. Medical personnel providing such services without proper airway management training are placing patients’ lives in serious jeopardy,” SCMP quoted anaesthesiologist Lai Xianyong as saying.

Celebrity deaths due to medical negligence Celebrity deaths due to medical negligence are not new. In fact, one such incident happened with pop icon Michael Jackson, who had also been suffering from insomnia.

In 2011, MJ died after being given a strong mix of drugs by his personal doctor, Dr Conrad Murray. The 50-year-old legend had been struggling with sleeplessness and was depending on medications during his final days.

