Influencer, known for eating lipsticks, dies at 24; death sparks speculation: Here's what we know so far

A beauty influencer from Taiwan, known for eating lipsticks and other cosmetics, has died at 24 years old. The death of 'make-up mukbang' influencer, known as Guava Beauty, has sparked speculations of poisoning and even a heart attack.

Guava Beauty was known for her content, which mainly involved consuming makeup products. Her videos featured the influencer trying to consume beauty products such as lipstick, blush, and cotton pads.

In her last video, the influencer was promoting a jelly-like blush. The video was captioned: “If you dare recommend it, I dare to eat it.”

She first applied the blush to her cheeks and lips, and then used a fork to put the jelly part of the blush in her mouth. As she chewed on the cosmetic product, the influencer said, “Let’s try it. It is crispy, kind of like agar jelly. Sorry, my friend, but it tastes terrible.”

Here's what we know about Guava Beauty's death Guava Beauty changed her bio to “Logging out from the world. Setting off on a new journey. All business collaborations are suspended”.

This came after a follower called her out on her last video for dangerously consuming chemical-laden cosmetics.

“Please stop this kind of behaviour. If you enjoy it, do it in private. But do not promote eating cosmetics. These are chemical products. They are not meant to be chewed, and spitting them out does not solve the potential problem. If someone is misled by your videos and something goes wrong, will you take responsibility?” the user had asked.

Later, her family issued a statement to announce her death. In the statement posted on her account, the family said she had always persevered through life’s hardships.

“It is with deep sorrow that we inform you that our treasured girl of beauty-product mukbangs, Guava Beauty, put down her brushes and flew off to start a new channel in heaven on 24 May 2025.”

They thanked her followers and everyone “who ever liked, commented, and laughed with her,” and said she truly cherished it all.

“Maybe when we meet again, she will be unboxing angel-exclusive make-up for her celestial mukbang,” the statement said.

How did Guava Beauty die? Guava Beauty's family did not provide any specific cause of her death in their statement, but said she was “battling with a sudden ailment”.