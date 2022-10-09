'Avoid hiring Indian origin candidates...' Infosys had directed HR executives

'Avoid hiring Indian origin candidates...' Infosys had directed HR executives1 min read . 01:08 PM IST
- Jill Prejean has claimed that she was directed to not hire women with children at home, candidates aged 50 or above and people of Indian origin.
Former Vice President (VP) of talent acquisition in the US leg of Bengaluru-headquartered IT company Infosys, Jill Prejean, has claimed that she was directed to not hire women with children at home, candidates aged 50 or above and people of Indian origin.
Former Vice President (VP) of talent acquisition in the US leg of Bengaluru-headquartered IT company Infosys, Jill Prejean, has claimed that she was directed to not hire women with children at home, candidates aged 50 or above and people of Indian origin.
Prejean had filed a lawsuit against the IT-company Infosys in September 2021. A United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has rejected the company's plea to dismiss the former executive’s complaint accusing the company of discriminatory recruitment.
Prejean had filed a lawsuit against the IT-company Infosys in September 2021. A United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has rejected the company's plea to dismiss the former executive’s complaint accusing the company of discriminatory recruitment.
The judge has asked the defendants to file an answer within 21 days from 30 September.
The judge has asked the defendants to file an answer within 21 days from 30 September.
Prejean had filed the lawsuit against former senior VP and head of consulting Mark Livingston, and former partners Dan Albright and Jerry Kurtz. She had moved court against Infosys for retaliatory termination and a hostile work environment.
Prejean had filed the lawsuit against former senior VP and head of consulting Mark Livingston, and former partners Dan Albright and Jerry Kurtz. She had moved court against Infosys for retaliatory termination and a hostile work environment.
Prejean's statement said said she was "shocked to find a rampant culture of illegal discriminatory animus among the partner level executives based on age, gender, and caregiver status".
Prejean's statement said said she was "shocked to find a rampant culture of illegal discriminatory animus among the partner level executives based on age, gender, and caregiver status".
This is not the first time Infosys is facing the discrimination in recruitment process accusation. Earlier, in 2021, four female employees had filed a discrimination complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that the firm favoured Indian and male workers.
This is not the first time Infosys is facing the discrimination in recruitment process accusation. Earlier, in 2021, four female employees had filed a discrimination complaint with Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging that the firm favoured Indian and male workers.
Prejean was recruited to Infosys in 2018 when she was 59 years old.
Prejean was recruited to Infosys in 2018 when she was 59 years old.
The complaint further mentions that Prejean “tried to change this culture within the first two months of her employment" but was met with “resistance from Infosys partners - Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright - who became hostile in the face of her objections and tried to circumvent her authority to evade compliance with the law", according to the several reports.
The complaint further mentions that Prejean “tried to change this culture within the first two months of her employment" but was met with “resistance from Infosys partners - Jerry Kurtz and Dan Albright - who became hostile in the face of her objections and tried to circumvent her authority to evade compliance with the law", according to the several reports.
Infosys has been giving massive dividends to its investors and most likely it will announce its first interim dividend for fiscal year FY23 next week. The IT major will also announce its September 2022 quarterly earnings. In FY22 alone, Infosys had given a whopping 620% dividend to shareholders.
Infosys has been giving massive dividends to its investors and most likely it will announce its first interim dividend for fiscal year FY23 next week. The IT major will also announce its September 2022 quarterly earnings. In FY22 alone, Infosys had given a whopping 620% dividend to shareholders.
Last month, in its regulatory filing, Infosys said, "The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 13, 2022, for their approval."
Last month, in its regulatory filing, Infosys said, "The financial results and proposal for interim dividend, if any, will be presented to the Board of Directors on October 13, 2022, for their approval."