Indian Naval Ship Tabar has reached Alexandria harbour in Egypt as part of its ongoing overseas deployment, Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Sunday.

INS Tabar was received by officials from the Egyptian Navy and the Indian defence attache on Friday after its arrival in Alexandria.

Ajit Gupte, India's Ambassador to Egypt, paid a visit to the ship. He was given a walk around and briefed on activities related to the ship's deployment, the ministry said.

On Friday evening, a reception was hosted onboard with Rear Admiral Ayman al-Daly, Commander of Alexandria Naval Base, as Chief Guest.

The event was attended by senior officers from the Egyptian Navy and several members of the Alexandria government and a large number of the Indian diaspora.

Commanding Officers and officers of Hellenic Navy ships Hydra and Lesbos and Cyprus Navy ship Andreas Loannides, which are visiting Alexandria for Exercise Bright Star with Egypt, were also present for the reception.

INS Tabar is a Talwar-class stealth frigate and forms part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command. The ship was built for the Indian Navy in Russia and was commissioned at St Petersburg in April 2004.

