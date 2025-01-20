Inside an elite Ukrainian unit’s mission to capture a North Korean soldier
Dasl Yoon , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 20 Jan 2025, 10:52 AM IST
SummaryUkraine wanted to show that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russian troops. It took a high-stakes mission to prove it.
The Ukrainian special-forces team closed in on the North Korean lying alone and injured in a forest in Russia’s Kursk region. Spotting the Ukrainians, the young soldier brandished a hand grenade in a desperate threat.
