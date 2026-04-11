Inside Islamabad's Serena Hotel, where US-Iran talks unfold: Close to Pak ‘diplomatic zone,’ high security- What we know

Beneath its Moorish architecture, luxury five-star Serena Hotel in Pakistan's capital Islamabad has become a focal point as peace talks between Iran and US have begun at the site.

A report by Reuters mentioned that Serena might seem like an unusual pick for the high-stakes talks – given the 2008 terrorist attack at Islamabad's Marriott hotel – which is near to it. However, security officials have described it as a well-oiled security setup.

Where is Serena Hotel located? Located at Islamabad's Khayaban-e-Suhrwardy Road – Serena Hotel's 15-acre premises – include over 400 rooms and multiple banquet halls.

A government security source said the Hotel also has conference rooms and an office complex that can house hundreds of guests – ideal for the US and Iran delegations which comprise over 150 people, reported Reuters.

"It has multi-layered, strict security checks... lastly it has strong coordination with the state's security agencies," Kaleem Imam, one former police chief told the news agency.

What led to Serena Hotel pick? Speaking about Serena Hotel, security officials and former police chiefs reportedly highlighted the Islamabad hotel's location close to the diplomatic zone and years of maintaining the safety of high-profile guests.

Former Islamabad police chief Tahir Alam Khan described the hotel's security staff as “well trained,” and that majority of them are retired security officials.

He also noted that the entry and exit points pf Serena Hotel are at an “adequate distance” from the main compound which “enhances its security.” The hotel also benefits from its “smooth access from the important places such as the Prime Minister's House, Parliament House,” the ex-Pakistani official told Reuters.

Iran-US peace talks Islamabad is hosting negotiation talks between Iran and the United States on Saturday seeking to end their six-week-old war.

The capital has also been under unprecedented security ahead of the talks, with shops and offices shut for two days before the arrival of US Vice President JD Vance – who is leading the American delegation, and senior Iranian officials.

Official sources say the Islamabad talks will cover sensitive points, including Iran's nuclear enrichment and the free flow of trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance, while he left for Pakistan, told reporters, "We're going to try to have a positive negotiation," and at the same time, issued a blunt warning ‘don't play with us’