Inside Israel, it’s a very different war
David Luhnow , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 13 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST
SummaryIsraeli TV shows few to no images of Gaza casualties and destruction caused by airstrikes, widening the gulf in perspective between Israel and the rest of the world.
TEL AVIV—Every evening on TV news, Israelis get the latest on the Gaza war—cease-fire and hostage talks, Israeli military casualties, battlefield analysis and coverage of the Oct. 7 attacks by Islamist militant group Hamas that sparked the conflict.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less