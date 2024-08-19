Inside Kamala Harris’s enormous fundraising drive
Maggie Severns , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 19 Aug 2024, 08:22 PM IST
SummaryDonors have taken a give-money-now, ask-questions-later approach to fueling the Democratic ticket.
Heather Ahern Huish was so elated when she read online that President Biden was endorsing Kamala Harris for the White House that the English teacher in rural Maine did something she hadn’t done in years. She made a political contribution, clicking on a Harris Facebook ad and donating $100—about the same amount she spends on groceries each week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less