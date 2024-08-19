Inside Kamala Harris’s enormous fundraising drive

Democratic donors have gone wild for Harris’s whirlwind bid for the presidency despite her tepid polling for years, invigorated by what they think is an Obama-esque opportunity to create generational change in the Democratic Party—and elect the first female president. While Biden’s fundraising efforts sagged for weeks amid questions about his age and fitness for office, his decision to leave the race jolted Democratic donors big and small into action; Harris later reported she had raised more than $200 million in her first week. Many big-money supporters will be piling into suites at the United Center and in Chicago’s luxury hotels this week as Harris accepts her party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention.