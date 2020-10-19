Inside the first ‘narco-submarine’ caught after crossing the Atlantic

Their gray fiberglass craft was built at a heavily guarded compound obscured by thick rainforest near the Brazilian city of Macapá on the Amazon estuary. The crew arrived in October. The pilot and mechanic, both from Ecuador and in their 40s, stood to make a few thousand euros for the trip, a large sum back home. Mr. Álvarez, a 29-year-old former amateur boxing champion from the Galician city of Vigo, represented the Spanish gang that would bring the cargo ashore. Mr. Álvarez, who lived in Madrid with no stable job, would have made hundreds of thousands of euros. He had no previous convictions related to illegal drugs but had a boat pilot’s license, suggesting to police he may have previously been involved in trafficking.