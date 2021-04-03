Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Inside the Suez Canal race to free the Ever Given ship

Inside the Suez Canal race to free the Ever Given ship

Premium
Photo: AP
8 min read . 02:11 PM IST RORY JONES, The Wall Street Journal

  • Engineers worked around the clock to dig out the huge container ship, battling high winds and strong tides as Egypt’s leader pressed for quick results

It was dawn on Day Six and time was running out. Osama Rabie watched anxiously over the Suez Canal as a team of tugboats worked to dislodge the massive Ever Given container ship, which was blocking one of the world’s most economically important waterways.

Hundreds of ships carrying billions of dollars worth of cargo were backed up. It was Mr. Rabie’s job as chairman of the Suez Canal Authority to get maritime traffic moving again.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital today, gallbladder surgery likely after 15 days

1 min read . 02:18 PM IST
Premium

India’s 38% rural population given tap water connection: Jal Shakti ministry

1 min read . 02:12 PM IST
Premium

Former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah, who recently tested Covid positive, hospitalised

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST
Premium

Lessons from the calculated risk behind UK’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout

6 min read . 01:48 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.