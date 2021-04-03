Inside the Suez Canal race to free the Ever Given ship
- Engineers worked around the clock to dig out the huge container ship, battling high winds and strong tides as Egypt’s leader pressed for quick results
It was dawn on Day Six and time was running out. Osama Rabie watched anxiously over the Suez Canal as a team of tugboats worked to dislodge the massive Ever Given container ship, which was blocking one of the world’s most economically important waterways.
Hundreds of ships carrying billions of dollars worth of cargo were backed up. It was Mr. Rabie’s job as chairman of the Suez Canal Authority to get maritime traffic moving again.
