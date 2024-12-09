Inside Ukraine’s battle for the skies as Russian bombardments hit records
Alistair MacDonald , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 09 Dec 2024, 08:23 PM IST
SummaryMoscow fired four times as many drones and missiles this fall as it did the previous year, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
POLTAVA, Ukraine—A team of soldiers sat inside a nondescript red bus with their eyes glued to a bank of screens blinking with yellow dots.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less