Inside Ukraine’s battle for the skies as Russian bombardments hit records

Some Shahed drones are programmed to avoid any locations where they previously encountered mobile groups. If one is shot down over a location, others avoid it for about a month, radiolocation groups say. Shaheds have learned to fly over forests or marshes where mobile units can’t be stationed. Some fly toward one target only to then turn around and fly to a different one. Recently, Russia began painting the attack drones black to make them more difficult to see at night.