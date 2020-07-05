This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Inside world's first gold-plated hotel - from gold-tiled pool to tubs to cutlery
2 min read.01:36 PM IST
AFP
The hotel cost $200 million to construct with a 24-carat plating across lobbies
The relatively modest construction price tag was achieved by sourcing the gold plating locally -- significantly reducing costs
For guests at the "Dolce Hanoi Golden Lake" coffee comes in a gold cup and bath time is taken in gilded splendour.
The world's first self-proclaimed gold-plated hotel is open for business -- and the Vietnamese owners insist they have the Midas touch despite the cramping of global travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
