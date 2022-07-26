Insider Trading: Several Indian-origin people charged in US3 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM IST
The SEC claims that these individuals engaged in illegal trading.
In two different alleged scams, several people of Indian descent are accused of making over $5 million in unlawful profits, and they have been charged in the US with insider trading. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against Amit Bhardwaj, 49, the former chief information security officer of Lumentum Holdings, and his aides Dhirenkumar Patel, 50, Srinivasa Kakkera, 47, Abbas Saeedi, 47, and Ramesh Chitor, 45.