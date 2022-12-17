Inspiring to see…: Elon Musk reacts to press criticism after ban on journalists

Twitter suspended accounts of roughly half a dozen prominent journalists, who have been covering the social media site and Musk, citing they had violated rules against doxxing.
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has responded to the accusation he has been getting after the company suspended accounts of roughly half a dozen prominent journalists.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has responded to the accusation he has been getting after the company suspended accounts of roughly half a dozen prominent journalists.
Taking to Twitter, the multi-billionaire reacted with a sarcastic comment at the criticism being hurled at him.
Taking to Twitter, the multi-billionaire reacted with a sarcastic comment at the criticism being hurled at him.
He wrote, “So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He wrote, “So inspiring to see the newfound love of freedom of speech by the press."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to a report by US-based Tech portal The Verge, a statement was released by CNN on the banning of one of its own journalists.
According to a report by US-based Tech portal The Verge, a statement was released by CNN on the banning of one of its own journalists.
"The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter's increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter. We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response," the statement read.
"The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter's increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter. We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response," the statement read.
Twitter suspended accounts of roughly half a dozen prominent journalists, who have been covering the social media site and Musk, citing they had violated rules against "doxxing."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Twitter suspended accounts of roughly half a dozen prominent journalists, who have been covering the social media site and Musk, citing they had violated rules against "doxxing."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"You dox, you get suspended. End of story. That's it," he said on a Twitter Space audio discussion late Thursday, referring to the act of disclosing someone personal details online.
Doxxing, sometimes written as doxing, is a shortened version of “dropping dox" or documents. It's typically a malicious practice that involves gathering private or identifying information and releasing it online without the person’s permission, usually in an attempt to harass, threaten, shame or exact revenge.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Doxxing, sometimes written as doxing, is a shortened version of “dropping dox" or documents. It's typically a malicious practice that involves gathering private or identifying information and releasing it online without the person’s permission, usually in an attempt to harass, threaten, shame or exact revenge.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The European Union has warned Elon Musk that Twitter could be subject to sanctions under a future media law after the ‘worrying suspension’ of several journalists from the social media platform.
The European Union has warned Elon Musk that Twitter could be subject to sanctions under a future media law after the ‘worrying suspension’ of several journalists from the social media platform.
"News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU's Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act," EU commissioner Vera Jourova posted on Twitter.
"News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU's Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our Media Freedom Act," EU commissioner Vera Jourova posted on Twitter.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern and said that he is "very disturbed" by Elon Musk's suspension of journalists from Twitter and calls it a dangerous precedent, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern and said that he is "very disturbed" by Elon Musk's suspension of journalists from Twitter and calls it a dangerous precedent, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.
"We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter," Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
"We are very disturbed by the arbitrary suspension of accounts of journalists that we saw on Twitter," Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.
Twitter recently updated its policy this week, saying it would remove any tweets or accounts that share someone's live location if it's not done to help in humanitarian efforts or during public events.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Twitter recently updated its policy this week, saying it would remove any tweets or accounts that share someone's live location if it's not done to help in humanitarian efforts or during public events.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Several of the journalists whose accounts were suspended had written about the plane tracking Twitter account as well as Musk's reasoning for the new policy, which followed Musk's claims that a family member in Los Angeles had been stalked earlier in the week.
Several of the journalists whose accounts were suspended had written about the plane tracking Twitter account as well as Musk's reasoning for the new policy, which followed Musk's claims that a family member in Los Angeles had been stalked earlier in the week.
As per the New York Times report, the suspended accounts include those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists.
As per the New York Times report, the suspended accounts include those of Ryan Mac of The New York Times, Donie O'Sullivan of CNN, Drew Harwell of The Washington Post, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, political journalist Keith Olbermann, Aaron Rupar and Tony Webster, both independent journalists.
The social media platform on Thursday (local time) displayed "account suspended" notices on the accounts of these journalists.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The social media platform on Thursday (local time) displayed "account suspended" notices on the accounts of these journalists.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Since the Tesla Chief has took over the micro blogging platform Twitter in October for $44 billion, and has triggered several overhaul and changes in policies since.
Since the Tesla Chief has took over the micro blogging platform Twitter in October for $44 billion, and has triggered several overhaul and changes in policies since.