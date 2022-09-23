Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with complaints, memes1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 05:38 AM IST
Social networking site 'Instagram' was down for thousands of users across the globe, according to Twitterati.
Social networking site 'Instagram' was down for thousands of users across the globe, according to Twitterati. Currently, the Meta-owned platform is facing an outage as users around the world complain about the feed not working properly, problems with DMs, and more, as per 9to5Mac reports.