Social networking site 'Instagram' was down for thousands of users across the globe, according to Twitterati. Currently, the Meta-owned platform is facing an outage as users around the world complain about the feed not working properly, problems with DMs, and more, as per 9to5Mac reports.

According to DownDetector, Instagram went down around 9.32 am and the outage reports were 66% for app crashes, 24% for server connection, and the rest 10% found it difficult to log in.

Netizens reacted to the Instagram outage as some users only encounter app lag, and others cannot access the service at all. It was reported that some Instagram users were not able to open stories, receive or send direct messages, or load new posts on their feeds.

Users took to Twitter and started reporting the issue on the micro-blogging site, due to which the hashtag #instagramdown started trending and Twitter got flooded with hilarious memes, right after a large section of users faced this issue.

The cause of outage is still not known and Instagram claims that they have been working to settle these problems. It accepted that some users are facing trouble accessing the Instagram and ensured that it is working to resolve the issue at the earliest.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. Sorry for any inconvenience, and hang tight! #instagramdown," Instagram tweeted.

However, after few hours, it claimed that the social media platform has resolved the issue and apologized the users for the inconvenience.

And we’re back! We resolved the issue that caused today’s outage, and apologize for any inconvenience. https://t.co/2Av4sC4C5B — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) September 22, 2022

"And we're back!" Instagram posted on Twitter. "We resolved the issue that caused today's outage, and apologize for any inconvenience.





(With ANI inputs)















