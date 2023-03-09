Home / News / World /  Instagram down for thousands of users
Back

Social media platform Instagram was reported to be down for thousands of users on March 9. More than 30,000 users reported issues in accessing Instagram on Downdetector.com, which checks for outages using multiple sources including user-submitted errors on the platform.

As per the Downdetector outage graph, most of the outages were reported around 7 am (India time). Furthermore, 81% of the users faced issues while using the app while 15% faced issues while using the website and 5% users faced issues while logging in.

Downdetector showed around 2,000 users in UK and around 1,000 affected users each from India and Australia.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout