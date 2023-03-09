Social media platform Instagram was reported to be down for thousands of users on March 9. More than 30,000 users reported issues in accessing Instagram on Downdetector.com, which checks for outages using multiple sources including user-submitted errors on the platform.

As per the Downdetector outage graph, most of the outages were reported around 7 am (India time). Furthermore, 81% of the users faced issues while using the app while 15% faced issues while using the website and 5% users faced issues while logging in.

Downdetector showed around 2,000 users in UK and around 1,000 affected users each from India and Australia.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)