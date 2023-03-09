Instagram down for thousands of users1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Instagram was reportedly down for thousands of users on March 9 morning with almost 30,000 users reporting issues in using the platform.
Social media platform Instagram was reported to be down for thousands of users on March 9. More than 30,000 users reported issues in accessing Instagram on Downdetector.com, which checks for outages using multiple sources including user-submitted errors on the platform.
