Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Instagram down for thousands of users

Instagram down for thousands of users

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Livemint
81% of the users faced issues while using the app while 15% faced issues while using the website and 5% users faced issues while logging in

Instagram was reportedly down for thousands of users on March 9 morning with almost 30,000 users reporting issues in using the platform.

Social media platform Instagram was reported to be down for thousands of users on March 9. More than 30,000 users reported issues in accessing Instagram on Downdetector.com, which checks for outages using multiple sources including user-submitted errors on the platform.

Social media platform Instagram was reported to be down for thousands of users on March 9. More than 30,000 users reported issues in accessing Instagram on Downdetector.com, which checks for outages using multiple sources including user-submitted errors on the platform.

As per the Downdetector outage graph, most of the outages were reported around 7 am (India time). Furthermore, 81% of the users faced issues while using the app while 15% faced issues while using the website and 5% users faced issues while logging in.

As per the Downdetector outage graph, most of the outages were reported around 7 am (India time). Furthermore, 81% of the users faced issues while using the app while 15% faced issues while using the website and 5% users faced issues while logging in.

Downdetector showed around 2,000 users in UK and around 1,000 affected users each from India and Australia.

Downdetector showed around 2,000 users in UK and around 1,000 affected users each from India and Australia.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP