Instagram, Facebook addiction linked to economic disparity: What new study says

As a behavioural addiction, problematic social media use (PSMU) is not professionally recognised but it's thought of as a problem with young people's health
A new study has found that teenagers from underprivileged homes are more likely to report an addiction to Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other social media. The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Information, Communication, and Society.
The results of the first study of its kind reveal a connection between economic disparity and unsatisfactory usage of social networking sites and instant messaging services and the situation is exacerbated in schools where there are financial and social divides between students, as per news agency ANI report.
The authors noted that the findings, which were based on data from more than 179,000 kids in 40 countries, indicate the need for new social media usage policies that lessen the effects of poverty. Additionally, the authors argue that governments' actions could aid in limiting the dysfunctional or abnormal behaviour of young people. These undesirable behaviours include being unable to cut back on screen time or lying about social media use to friends and family.
Primary author of the study Michela Lenzi, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Padua in Italy, inequality may have negative effects on teenagers' problematic social media use at the individual, school, and national levels. “Policymakers should create initiatives to lessen disparities and restrict adolescents' unhealthy social media usage behaviours." Social media is used frequently by young people, and both the risks and the benefits to well-being have been extensively studied.
As of now, as a behavioural addiction, problematic social media use (PSMU) is not professionally recognised but it's thought of as a problem with young people's health. The purpose of this study was to look into the relationships between teenage PSMU and socioeconomic disparities that can be quantified at the individual, school, and national levels.
The authors examined how peer and familial support affected these correlations as moderators. In order to spot addiction-like behaviours linked to social media, researchers gave kids questionnaires to complete. The forms were completed anonymously in the presence of a teacher or qualified interviewer while being watched in the classroom. Anyone recognised as having PSMU was a youngster who reported six or more items. These included utilising social media to escape from uncomfortable sensations, trying to use it less but failing, and feeling awful while not using it.
The writers evaluated the level of social support from friends and family, as well as the country's wealth. They also considered the percentage of each nation's population that used the internet. The results showed that teenagers who were substantially less fortunate than their classmates and attended schools with greater economic disparities were more likely to report PSMU.
They propose that preventative programmes at schools might concentrate on 'objective and perceived' social class inequalities between classmates. Increased peer support, which the authors discovered to be a protective factor in the link between relative deprivation and PSMU, is another important component.
