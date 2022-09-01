Additionally, Mark Zuckerberg said, “interoperable Subscriptions: We're letting creators give their paying subscribers on other platforms access to subscriber-only Facebook Groups. Facebook Stars: We're opening them up to all eligible creators so more people can start earning from their Reels, live, or VOD videos. Monetizing Reels: We're opening up the Reels Play Bonus program to more creators on Facebook soon and letting creators cross-post their Instagram Reels to Facebook and monetize them there too. Creator Marketplace: We're testing a set place on Instagram where creators can get discovered and paid, and where brands can share new partnership opportunities."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}