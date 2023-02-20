Just before King Charles' coronation, the British Royal Family has suffered a major setback in its popularity on social media. The official Instagram account of the British Royal Family lost one lakh followers this week.

Earlier, there were 13 million followers on the Royal Family's official Instagram account, which posts updates on King Charles and the Royal Family's official engagements. Now, with 4,148 posts, the official Instagram account has 12.9 million followers.

In its latest Instagram post, the Royal Family reported that, for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Minster Abbey, 12 newly-commissioned pieces of music will be performed, showcasing musical talent from all throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Charles has personally commissioned the new music and shaped and selected the musical programme for the service. Andrew Lloyd Webber will perform a brand-new coronation anthem during the occasion. and Patrick Doyle's coronation march will also feature in the service.

King Charles has always loved and supported music and the arts, and the event will feature a variety of musical genres and performers who merge tradition, heritage and ceremonial with contemporary musical voices.

The State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry and The Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force will play fanfares. The Byzantine Chant Group will also sing Greek Orthodox music at the King's request as a tribute to his late father, The Duke of Edinburgh. A new commission for solo organ embracing musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth by Iain Farrington will also be featured.

The Royal Family’s Instagram handle earlier introduced the new coronation emblem, created by British designer Sir Jony Ive and his LoveFrom collective, to its followers. The emblem will be present at all May events, including street parties, neighbourhood get-togethers and on branded apparel. The design pays homage to Charles’ love of nature by incorporating the English rose, Scottish thistle, Welsh daffodil and Northern Irish shamrock.

The flowers come together to form the St. Edward's Crown, which Charles will be crowned with on May 6.

