Installment loan provider Affirm joins year-end rush for IPOs

Affirm was founded in 2012 by Max Levchin, who also co-founded PayPal Holdings Inc. Levchin is the company’s single biggest shareholder, according to the filing. Other large owners include Khosla Ventures, Founders Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Jasmine Ventures and Shopify Inc. The company said its Class B shares will carry 15 votes each, while the Class A shares sold in the IPO will have one vote each.