Insufficient sleep in teenagers is associated with overweight and obesity: Study2 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 08:40 PM IST
It can lead to other health complcations like elevated blood pressure, and abnormal blood lipid and glucose levels
Insufficient sleep can lead to various health complications among adolescents including obesity, elevated blood pressure, and abnormal blood lipid and glucose levels, a new study has revealed.