Insurer Swiss Re nominates new chairman after Sergio Ermotti resigns to lead UBS

Insurer Swiss Re nominates new chairman after Sergio Ermotti resigns to lead UBS2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Swiss Re plans to appoint Jacques de Vaucleroy as permanent chairman of the board, following Sergio Ermotti's resignation to lead UBS.
Insurer Swiss Re announced on Wednesday its plan to appoint Jacques de Vaucleroy, the current deputy chairman, as the permanent chairman of the board. This decision comes after the former chairman, Sergio Ermotti, resigned to take up a leadership role at UBS.
