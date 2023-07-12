Insurer Swiss Re nominates new chairman after Sergio Ermotti resigns to lead UBS

Insurer Swiss Re announced on Wednesday its plan to appoint Jacques de Vaucleroy, the current deputy chairman, as the permanent chairman of the board. This decision comes after the former chairman, Sergio Ermotti, resigned to take up a leadership role at UBS.

The reshuffling of positions is a result of the ongoing aftermath of the Swiss authorities' intervention to rescue Credit Suisse through a shotgun merger with UBS, leading to new management taking charge.

Jacques de Vaucleroy, a Belgian executive who previously held management positions at French insurer AXA and Dutch bank ING, has been serving as the acting chairman since Ermotti stepped down in April.

Also read: RBI allows UBS-acquired Credit Suisse to retain Indian banking license: Report

Swiss Re stated that the board of directors conducted an extensive search for a replacement, considering external candidates as well. However, after careful evaluation, they determined that de Vaucleroy was the ideal candidate for the position, reported Reuters.

Also read: Credit Suisse investor group seeks better UBS takeover price: Report

Upon the board's nomination, de Vaucleroy will present himself for election as the chairman at the company's annual general meeting in April.

UBS expressed little interest in Credit Suisse's investment bank since the government-brokered takeover was announced in March. The bank emphasised its commitment to its own strategy of a smaller capital-lite securities unit.

UBS Group AG appointed Patrick Grob as the head of global wealth management unified global markets.A spokesperson for UBS confirmed the details of the memo. In contrast, employees in Credit Suisse's wealth unit have reportedly been advised to update their resumes for potential management roles once the third round of appointments is completed, as reported by Bloomberg.

The bank announced several appointments in memos to its employees, including a few Credit Suisse bankers. Olivier Charhon, previously with Credit Suisse, has been named the operating officer for risk and resource management for UBS investment bank, while Neil Hosie, former head of global equities at Credit Suisse, has been appointed as co-head of global markets distribution.

These appointments are part of the third round of management changes following the takeover of Credit Suisse. UBS had already appointed its key leadership team in May, with most top positions being filled by existing management board members or long-term UBS senior leaders.

Rob Karofsky will continue in his role as the head of the investment bank, and George Athanasopoulos and Jason Barron have been named as co-heads of global markets. Michael Ebert, previously from Credit Suisse, will lead UBS's investment banking division across the Americas.

UBS also confirmed several other appointments for its global markets team, including Brent Johnson as Head of Execution Services, Dushyant Chadha as Head of Derivatives & Solutions, Natalie Horton as Head of Financing, Chris Purves as Head of Digital Platforms, David Innerdale as Head of Global Markets Risk & Trading, Thomas de Garidel and Tim Wannenmacher as Co-Heads of Global Markets APAC, and Paolo Croce as Head of Global Markets EMEA.

The leadership team for global banking will be announced later this month, according to the memo.

(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)