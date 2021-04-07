Intel backs video data firm offering an ad-targeting alternative to cookies
Iris.TV, which has raised an $18 million Series B, provides information on video content to allow marketers to target ads based on contextual relevance
Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel Corp., has led a new $18 million Series B investment round in Iris.TV Inc., a data technology company that provides tools to help marketers and others understand the content of individual videos for the purposes of ad targeting and measurement.
The investment comes as ad spending in streaming TV continues to rise, driven by the continuing shift in viewership away from traditional television and toward streaming services.
