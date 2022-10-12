Intel job cuts to affect 20% workforce; layoffs start in October 2022: Report

In response to a slowdown in the personal computer industry, Intel is considering a significant decrease in staff, possibly numbering in the thousands, according to a report by Bloomberg News on October 11. As early as October, several of Intel's businesses, especially the sales and marketing sector, may suffer layoffs affecting about 20% of the workforce, according to Bloomberg sources. Intel has chosen not to comment on the layoffs.

