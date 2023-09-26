Pro-Khalistani elements in Canada have been reportedly ramping up their brigade by sponsoring visas for gullible Punjab's youth for medium-skilled jobs like religious duties in gurudwaras controlled by them, Times of India mentioned citing Indian Intelligence sources.

The English daily said that slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and other Khalistani elements have built their brigade by offering shelter and low-scale jobs for the sustenance of illegal immigrants and Indian students.

Also read: India-Canada row: 'We support India,' says Sri Lankan envoy Milinda Moragoda on Canada's allegations

An official told TOI that several 'indebted' youth were hired as truck drivers, plumbers, or as sewadars, pathis, and ragis in over 30 gurudwaras controlled by pro-Khalistan elements across Brampton, Surrey, Edmonton, etc. They were brainwashed by teaching the separatist movement organising anti-India protests and conducting radical-religious congregations in Canada.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Further, the daily stated that Punajb-based political party Shiromani Akali Dal is said to charge ₹1-2 lakh to issue a "letter" to the state's youths for seeking political asylum in Canada, falsely claiming that they are party cadres being persecuted in India on religious grounds.

Also read: India-Canada row: 'We support India,' says Sri Lankan envoy Milinda Moragoda on Canada's allegations

The Intel sources accused Canadian agencies of soft-peddling Khalsitani elements, resulting in the rise in their clout in gurudwaras across the country. The clout has become so strong it is now intimidating Hindus of the local Indian diaspora and threatening defacement of their temples.

An officer said that pro-Khalsitan elements have used the garb of 'freedom of expression', 'political advocacy', etc to carry out separatist and terrorist activities on Canadian soil for 50 years.

In several NIA investigations, it's been revealed that Canada-based gangster's role in bringing drugs to Punjab from Pakistan.

Also read: India-Canada row: EAM Jaishankar's point-by-point rebuttal to Trudeau's charges expected at UNGA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge sheet filed in March this year reveals that the pro-Khalistani banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) has created a symbiotic terrorist-gangster network, between gangster and Pro-Khalistan elements that fulfill their requirement of the shooters to carry out targeted killings.

Also read: Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to 'stay vigilant and exercise caution'

In return, the gangsters get access to sophisticated weapons from across the border.

As per the NIA, the BKI militants have a presence outside of India in Pakistan, North America, Europe, and Scandinavia.

Currently, the agency said, Wadhwa Singh Babbar, who is hiding in Pakistan, heads the outfit.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!