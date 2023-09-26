Intel report reveals how Khalistani terrorists recruiting Punjab youth in their brigade; All you need to know2 min read 26 Sep 2023, 11:39 AM IST
India-Canada news updates: Pro-Khalistani elements in Canada are reportedly sponsoring visas for Punjab's youth for low-skilled jobs and promoting separatist activities.
Pro-Khalistani elements in Canada have been reportedly ramping up their brigade by sponsoring visas for gullible Punjab's youth for medium-skilled jobs like religious duties in gurudwaras controlled by them, Times of India mentioned citing Indian Intelligence sources.
